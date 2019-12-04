The House Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment hearing on impeachment was held on Wednesday less than 24 hours after the House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines on their impeachment resolution.

The hearing started with opening statements by committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA). Republican lawmakers then asked the Democrat chairman questions on the schedule and process for their sham impeachment hearings.

Jerry Nadler was immediately flustered and confused with the questioning.

This ended with Republicans laughing at the Democrat chairman for his non-answer circular response.

Oh boy.

