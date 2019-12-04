Quote of the Day

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”

— First lady Melania Trump.

Pamela Karlan is a Stanford law prof who testified at the House impeachment hearing. It was apparently a joke about 13-year-old Barron Trump that some people didn’t find funny.

“While the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” she said.

Just before 6 p.m., Karlan apologized: “I want to apologize for what I said earlier earlier about the president’s son. I wish the president would apologize obviously for the things he’s done that’s wrong, but I do regret that.”

“Journalism in 2019: Invoking children is treated completely differently based on the political affiliation of the parents (also age – Hunter Biden, who’s almost 50, is off-limits too, just like Warren’s adult son, but anyone named Trump, no matter their age, is game on). #Weird” — Derek Hunter, podcaster, The Daily Caller.

MOOD: “Big, big, big energy shift. You know, it’s after Thanksgiving and you can feel it. I’ve heard so many people say that after Thanksgiving is when it happens.” — Marianne Williamson, presidential hopeful, new age author.

“A request: If you are engaged in online conflict, please don’t try to bring me into it. I deal with enough death threats, rape threats, & harassment already. I have PTSD, anxiety, ADHD & depression. I really don’t need to be thrust into conflicts that I’m not part of. Thank you.” — Caroline Orr, feminist, reporter, National Observer.

White House reporter eats penne with fingers in London

“Travel pool duty is full of extremes. Today I saw multiple world leaders and asked the President questions… But I also sat in a van outside Buckingham Palace eating penne with my fingers cause there was pasta salad but no forks. How will I explain this life to my grandchildren?” — Betsy Klein, White House reporter, CNN.

Journo urges compassion amid ending of Kamala Harris’s campaign

“As some of you celebrate the demise of a campaign please remember there are 24-year-old field organizers who have been making little money and living in supporter housing who now have to find jobs and a place to live. They could use some kindness, even if you hate their boss” — Yashar Ali, HuffPost, New York Mag.

Andrew Yang praises Kamala: “I am stunned that Kamala Harris is suspending her campaign. She is one of my favorite people to share time with on the trail. So warm, smart, fiery and a true public servant. She offered my family help and guidance when she didn’t need to. Kamala I will see you soon.”

Joe Biden also has kisses for her: “Kamala Harris is an incredible talent with unlimited potential. Her career has been defined by taking on those who abuse power and seeking equity and justice for all people. Her intellect and insight will continue to be needed by the Democratic Party and the country.”

President Trump wasn’t quite as sentimental: ‘Too bad. We will miss you Kamala!”

“By the amount of hair my Roomba picks up, you’d be shocked I have any on my head. Disgusting.” — Ashley Fairbanks, creative director, Julian Castro, presidential hopeful, former Sec. of Housing and Urban Development under former President Obama.

“I know it’s inevitable in DC, but what should you do when your rideshare driver wants to talk politics? My driver is giving his views on the impeachment hearings and we’re listening to the NPR coverage of it.” — Ashley Rae Goldenberg, investigative reporter, Capital Research Center.

