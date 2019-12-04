(FOX NEWS) — A secret “covert” Catholic church built more than 300 years ago has been discovered in Dublin, Ireland.

According to the Irish Times, the church was discovered by a group of archaeologists led by Franc Myles before construction on a new building began.

“There was probably a building used as a chapel from the foundation of St Andrew’s parish in 1709 and it is depicted on John Rocque’s map [of Dublin] of 1756,” states the archaeological report prepared for the developers of the new building.

Read the full story ›