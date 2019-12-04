Professor Pamela Karlan was one of the angry witnesses the House Judiciary Democrats rolled out on Wednesday to testify against President Trump during its first impeachment hearing.

Pamela Karlan is an angry Hillary Clinton donor who was on Crooked’s list for a potential Supreme Court nomination.

Karlan is an old bitter dowdy woman who hates children. She attacked Trump’s 13-year-old son Barron during an exchange with Democrat Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

“I’ll just give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king which is, the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. So while the President can name is son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” Karlan angrily exclaimed.

First Lady Melania shot back and publicly shamed Pamela Karlan for attacking her young son.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” First Lady Melania said.

After getting shamed by First Lady Melania and eviscerated by the conservative media, Karlan offered a fake apology for attacking Barron Trump.

In her non-apology, Karlan slammed President Trump and demanded he apologize for all of his ‘wrong doing.’

“I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the President’s son. It was wrong of me to do that. I wish the president would apologize for the things he’s said wrong, but I do regret having said that.”

WATCH:

Pamela Karlan apologies for invoking 13 year old Barron Trump during the impeachment hearing, but then immediately shifts to Trump and says he should apologize too. pic.twitter.com/2v314tSoBz — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 4, 2019

