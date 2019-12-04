First lady Melania Trump blasted a legal expert for mentioning her son Barron during testimony as part of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, tweeting “a minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics.”

“Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” she tweeted Wednesday evening.

Stanford law professor and impeachment witness Pamela Karlan’s remark about President Donald Trump’s son, Barron, during testimony Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee was “classless,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

“Classless move by a Democratic ‘witness,'” tweeted Grisham.

“Prof Karlan uses a teenage boy who has nothing to do with this joke of a hearing (and deserves privacy) as a punchline. And what’s worse, it’s met by laughter in the hearing room,” she added.

Karlan invoked Barron’s name during an exchange with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, when she was asked to compare the fears of the framers of the US Constitution to President Trump’s behavior.

“Kings could do no wrong because the king’s word was law. Contrary to what President Trump has said, Article Two does not give him the power to do anything he wants,” Karlan said, eliciting laughs. “I will give you one example that shows the difference between him and a king, which is, the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. While the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany called her comments distasteful.

“Only in the minds of crazed liberals is it funny to drag a 13-year-old child into the impeachment nonsense. Pamela Karlan thought she was being clever and going for laughs, but she instead reinforced for all Americans that Democrats have no boundaries when it comes to their hatred of everything related to President Trump. Hunter Biden is supposedly off-limits according to liberals, but a 13-year-old boy is fair game. Disgusting.”