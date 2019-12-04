It doesn’t get any more self-important than publicly scolding a fellow actor and friends via Instagram comments for using a plastic water bottle. But that is where we are in 2019.

“Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa displayed some top-notch virtue-signaling on Tuesday when he went after “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt for holding a single-use plastic water bottle in a gym photo.

Thankfully, however, Pratt diffused the situation with a gracious response, and Momoa followed that with a follow-up post calling Pratt an “inspiration.”

“Bro [I] love [you] but [what the f***] on the water bottle,” Momoa complained in the comment section. “No single use plastic. [C]ome on.”

Pratt’s post was promoting his recent collaboration with Amazon.

“You’re probably wondering why I’m standing here, low key flexing, gazing into the distance … well, turns out I’m teaming up with [Amazon] to show you guys everything I use for my workouts, keeping active, and all that fun stuff to get you prepped for 2020,” the movie star captioned the gym photo.

Pratt, an open Christian who’s constantly visiting sick kids in hospitals and promoting pro-veteran charities, explained to Momoa that the bottle was thrown to him during the shoot because he “didn’t know what to do with [his] hands.”

“Aquaman! You’re completely right. Dammit,” Pratt wrote, according to USA Today. “I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug with me too. I even had it that day!!! If I remember correctly somebody threw that plastic bottle to me in the photo shoot cause I didn’t know what to do with my hands.”

“Love you too buddy,” continued the “Parks & Recreation” actor. “My bad. I don’t want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”

Momoa later backed away from the “badly” “received” comment, noting that Pratt is “an inspiration to many,” including himself.

“BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen,” the 40-year-old wrote in an Instagram post.

“I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. [T]he plastic water bottles have to stop [I] hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase,” he continued.

“You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them,” Momoa added. “I’ll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s.”

“Momoa is known for his environmental activism,” noted USA Today. “The actor most recently spoke at a UN Small Islands Event in October where he addressed climate change and called out politicians and corporations for being greed that has a long-term effect on the planet’s well-being.”

Last week, Pratt promoted a charitable contest to support pro-veteran nonprofit Brain Treatment Foundation (BTF). Pratt is giving away an all-expenses paid weekend with him on set of “The Tomorrow War” to one lucky winner who enters the contest by donating $10 to BTF.

