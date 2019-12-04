There are 422.9 million guns in circulation, about 1.2 per American, and 8.1 billion rounds of ammunition bought last year, proving guns are popular in America, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

“These figures show the industry that America has a strong desire to continue to purchase firearms for lawful purposes,” NSSF President Joe Bartozzi wrote in a statement.

“The modern sporting rifle continues to be the most popular centerfire rifle sold in America today and is clearly a commonly owned firearm with more than 17 million in legal private ownership today. The continued popularity of handguns demonstrates a strong interest by Americans to protect themselves and their homes and to participate in the recreational shooting sports.”

The data cited was sourced from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF’s) Annual Firearms Manufacturing and Export Reports (AFMER).

Among the data:

The estimated total number of firearms in civilian possession from 1986-2018 is 422.9 million.

17,740,000 Modern Sporting Rifles privately owned.

More than half (54%) of all rifles produced in 2017 were modern sporting rifles.

An estimated 8.1 billion rounds, of all calibers and gauges, were produced in 2018 for the U.S. market.