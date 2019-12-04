As we predicted last night — “This won’t end well for boy blackface.”

During a little break at the NATO meetings in London Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen mocking US President Donald Trump with other world leaders — while President Trump is out of the room.

Trudeau, who acts like a shy school girl in Trump’s presence, mocked Trump to French President Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Boris Johnson from the UK over drinks.

Trudeau mocks Trump while he’s out of the room like an annoying toddler in kindergarten. He behaves very differently when Trump is there, acting as if he is shy over an unrequited crush.pic.twitter.com/ixGdYMg70G — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 4, 2019

On Wednesday President Trump responded to the Canadian leader, “Well, he’s two-faced.”

The US President then went on to add, “And honestly, with Trudeau, he’s a nice guy. I find him to be a very nice guy but the truth is I called him out on the fact that he’s not paying 2% (to NATO) and I guess he’s not very happy about it… Lok I’m representing the United States and he understands that.”

TRUMP WINS AGAIN!

JUST IN: Asked about video of NATO leaders caught on camera speaking candidly, President Trump says PM Trudeau “is two-faced,” but adds “honestly, he’s a nice guy.” https://t.co/p8P5VAVOB8 pic.twitter.com/pbaDJpD0mC — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 4, 2019

