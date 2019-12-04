The impeachment hearing is so boring that the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler nodded off as GOP Rep. Chabot blasted him for his hypocrisy.

The four ‘witnesses’ testifying to the House Judiciary Committee have never actually witnessed any of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine firsthand — the four witnesses are law professors offering legal analysis.

As Rep. Steve Chabot (R-OH) was blasting Nadler and the Democrat party for their sham impeachment circus, Nadler nodded off a few times, but quickly caught himself and jerked his head back up.

Nadler falling asleep pretty much sums up the boring impeachment charade.

WATCH:

Is the CHAIR of the House Judiciary Committee Democrat Jerry Nadler almost falling asleep DURING his own hearing?#JerryRigged pic.twitter.com/TI0kuBWLWg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 4, 2019

Twitter users trolled Nadler for dozing off during his own impeachment hearing.

Is Nadler okay? He looks out of it and like he is either going to pass out or fall asleep.#ImpeachmentHearing #ImpeachingHearings — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) December 4, 2019

The impeachment is so full of shit. That nadler is falling asleep — william dickerson (@usarmor71) December 4, 2019

Did anyone else notice that Jerry Nadler is falling asleep? #ImpeachingHearings — Holly (@WyMom3) December 4, 2019

