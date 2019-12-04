https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/boring-house-judiciary-chairman-jerrold-nadler-nods-off-during-his-own-impeachment-hearing-video/

The impeachment hearing is so boring that the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler nodded off as GOP Rep. Chabot blasted him for his hypocrisy.

The four ‘witnesses’ testifying to the House Judiciary Committee have never actually witnessed any of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine firsthand — the four witnesses are law professors offering legal analysis.

As Rep. Steve Chabot (R-OH) was blasting Nadler and the Democrat party for their sham impeachment circus, Nadler nodded off a few times, but quickly caught himself and jerked his head back up.

Nadler falling asleep pretty much sums up the boring impeachment charade.

Twitter users trolled Nadler for dozing off during his own impeachment hearing.

