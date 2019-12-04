First lady Melania Trump responded to Stanford Law School Professor Pamela Karlan, an impeachment witness for House Democrats, after Karlan took a swipe at her 13-year-old son, Barron Trump, on Wednesday during Democrats’ impeachment inquiry on the House Judiciary Committee.

Melania Trump tweeted: “A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

Melania Trump’s comments came in response to Karlan’s attempt at trying to crack a joke at Barron Trump’s expense during the hearing.

While talking about the differences between kings and presidents, Karlan said, “So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

Democrat “witness” Pamela Karlan is completely UNHINGED. She is now attacking @realDonaldTrump‘s 13 year old son Barron Trump in an attempt to smear President Trump.#StopTheMadness #JerryRigged pic.twitter.com/4aktNR2Tps — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 4, 2019

