First lady Melania Trump responded to Stanford Law School Professor Pamela Karlan, an impeachment witness for House Democrats, after Karlan took a swipe at her 13-year-old son, Barron Trump, on Wednesday during Democrats’ impeachment inquiry on the House Judiciary Committee.

Melania Trump tweeted: “A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”

Melania Trump’s comments came in response to Karlan’s attempt at trying to crack a joke at Barron Trump’s expense during the hearing.

While talking about the differences between kings and presidents, Karlan said, “So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

