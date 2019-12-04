The Associated Press reported on Wednesday evening that Pelosi and Democrats shouted their approval for impeachment today before their disastrous hearing.

The Democrat impeachment is underwater in every swing state.

And having a panel of elitist professors did not help their cause.

Democrats are finished if they push through an impeachment based on nothing– no crime was committed. Nothing.

The AP reported:

Meeting behind closed doors ahead of the initial Judiciary hearing to consider potential articles of impeachment, Pelosi asked House Democrats a simple question: “Are you ready?” The answer was a resounding yes. Though no date has been set, the Democrats are charging toward a Christmastime vote on removing the 45th president. It’s a starkly partisan undertaking, a situation Pelosi hoped to avoid but now seems inevitable. Trump is alleged to have abused the power of his office by putting personal political gain over national security interests, engaging in bribery by withholding $400 in military aid Congress had approved for Ukraine; and then obstructing Congress by stonewalling the investigation.

