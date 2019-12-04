There was a shooting tonight at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx

The shooter is reportedly down.

#BREAKING : At least 3 victims after shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii. The suspect is reportedly down. pic.twitter.com/19QyCdyedU

Hawaii News Now reported:

At least three people were injured, two critically, in an active shooter situation Wednesday afternoon at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

A spokesman said the situation at Drydock 2 has been “contained,” and a witness said he saw the gunman fatally shoot himself.

Sources told Hawaii News Now that the gunshot victims are civilian.

One of the victims was taken to the Tripler Army Medical Center, one to Pali Momi Medical Center and a third to the Queen’s Medical Center.