There was a shooting tonight at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.

The shooter is reportedly down.

Hawaii News Now reported:

At least three people were injured, two critically, in an active shooter situation Wednesday afternoon at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

A spokesman said the situation at Drydock 2 has been “contained,” and a witness said he saw the gunman fatally shoot himself.

Sources told Hawaii News Now that the gunshot victims are civilian.

One of the victims was taken to the Tripler Army Medical Center, one to Pali Momi Medical Center and a third to the Queen’s Medical Center.

UPDATE— The gates are back open at the Pearl Harbor Shipyard.

