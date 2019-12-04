There was a shooting tonight at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.
JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx
— Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019
Shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard leaves ‘multiple victims,’ buildings locked downhttps://t.co/k2JgGfAa6r. @WTGSFOX28
— Robert Catanese (@RCataneseWTGS) December 5, 2019
The shooter is reportedly down.
#BREAKING: At least 3 victims after shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii. The suspect is reportedly down. pic.twitter.com/19QyCdyedU
— Urgent News (@UrgentNews911) December 5, 2019
Hawaii News Now reported:
At least three people were injured, two critically, in an active shooter situation Wednesday afternoon at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.
A spokesman said the situation at Drydock 2 has been “contained,” and a witness said he saw the gunman fatally shoot himself.
Sources told Hawaii News Now that the gunshot victims are civilian.
One of the victims was taken to the Tripler Army Medical Center, one to Pali Momi Medical Center and a third to the Queen’s Medical Center.
UPDATE— The gates are back open at the Pearl Harbor Shipyard.
BREAKING: Gates opening back up after incident at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard #Shooting #Navy #military @FOX10Phoenix … https://t.co/1PsJTL3iur via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/NkYN9jq5BG
— Megeeks (@iMegeeks) December 5, 2019
The post BREAKING: Shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii – Shooter Is Down – Multiple Victims appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.