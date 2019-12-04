A lesbian couple from the UK recently became the first parents to carry a baby in both of their wombs during a first of its kind procedure that doctors are characterizing as a breakthrough in “shared motherhood.”

The procedure, offered by London Women’s Clinic, involves one parent harvesting the egg, which is fertilized by donor sperm, and the other parent carrying the fetus in her womb.

Jasmine Francis-Smith gave birth to their son, Otis, two months ago using an egg that was incubated for 18 hours by her wife, Donna, before being transferred to Jasmine’s womb for the remainder of the pregnancy.

The process means that Donna is the biological mother and Jasmine is the gestational mother.

The Telegraph notes that while more than 100 babies have been born to lesbian couples using artificial incubation, this marks the first time that both parents have shared in the process.

Lance Corporal Donna Francis-Smith, 30, told The Telegraph, “We’re overwhelmed to be honest, it’s blown up massively.”

“It’s definitely brought us closer together emotionally,” she added. “We’re a close couple anyway but we both have a special bond with Otis as well which was helped by the way we’ve done it.”

The couple is saying that the procedure made them feel “equal in the process.”

“We’re just happy that it’s worked so well and the information is out there,” Jasmine added. “It will help people in the future — it brings you closer together rather than feeling one has a bond more than the other.”