Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to mock President Donald Trump on a hot mic Tuesday evening with other world leaders while at a Buckingham Palace reception for the ongoing NATO summit.

The Daily Mail noted that none of the leaders used Trump’s name but it was clear that is who they were talking about as Trudeau was standing alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Princess Anne.

The Washington Post also reported that “the group appeared to be joking about President Trump’s performance earlier in the day.”

“Is that why you were late?” Johnson asked Macron.

“He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” Trudeau interjected, later adding, “you just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

Ezra Levant, founder of The Rebel, a Canadian publication, tweeted out a video clip of the interaction and wrote: “Just like at the G7 meeting last year, Justin Trudeau was meek and obedient to Donald Trump when they were face to face. But the moment Trump left the room Trudeau bad-mouthed him. Here he is doing the same in London, mocking Canada’s greatest NATO ally.”

Just like at the G7 meeting last year, Justin Trudeau was meek and obedient to Donald Trump when they were face to face. But the moment Trump left the room Trudeau bad-mouthed him. Here he is doing the same in London, mocking Canada’s greatest NATO ally. pic.twitter.com/hGENrbnHg7 — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) December 3, 2019

The mockery coming from Trudeau is ironic given the Canadian PM’s widely mocked past performances on the public stage with other world leaders and recent embarrassing scandals, among them the racist blackface scandal that he somehow managed to survive politically.

Numerous photographs and videos surfaced earlier this year that showed Trudeau wearing blackface which is universally seen as racist and condescending to black people.

Trudeau was later humiliated by school children who confronted him on camera about why he choose to wear racist blackface.

Trudeau was also the subject of public criticism after he was “ignored” by other world leaders at the G7 Summit in 2017 and this year at the G20.

Trudeau’s disastrous visit to the NATO summit makes me long for the simpler days when world leaders just ignored him: pic.twitter.com/rjSVt8eIWd — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) December 4, 2019

This year’s G20 meeting wasn’t much better — alphabetically, Canada was seated between Brazil and China, neither of whose leaders had much time for Trudeau: pic.twitter.com/5N9Abdh9TQ — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) December 4, 2019

Trudeau was also met with backlash after he praised murderous Cuban dictator Fidel Castro after Castro’s death in 2016, saying that he was a “remarkable leader” who “was a larger than life leader who served his people for almost half a century.”

Contrast that with Trump’s celebratory remarks over Castro’s death: “Fidel Castro is dead!”

Fidel Castro is dead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2016

That remark is nothing compared to the comments Trudeau made about the murderous Chinese communist party, which has millions of people locked up in concentration camps.

In 2013, when asked which country he most admired, Trudeau said, “There’s a level of admiration I actually have for China. Their basic dictatorship is actually allowing them to turn their economy around on a dime.”

Even the left-leaning New York Times published an op-ed by a Canadian living in the United States who admitted that Canadians say to each other that Trudeau “is getting so embarrassing.”

Trudeau has openly advocated for accepting returning Islamic terrorists into Canada because he believes that they can be rehabilitated into “powerful” voices against radicalism.

“We know that actually someone who has engaged and turned away from that hateful ideology can be an extraordinarily powerful voice for preventing radicalization in future generations and younger people within the community,” Trudeau said.

The Post Millennial noted other examples of embarrassing behavior from Trudeau, including:

Blocking much-needed access to straws for disabled people

Awarding a plastic manufacturer a $35 million grant immediately after saying at the G7 summit that he was going to curb single-use plastics

Spending $300 a month on bottled water, and then when pressed on the issue, stuttering and claiming he drinks “paper like drink-box water bottles”

Watch Trudeau’s stumbling response to reporter who asked him “What do you and your family do to cut back on plastics” Good hair doesn’t buy you smarts!#cdnpoli #plasticpollution #sunnyways pic.twitter.com/GsmQzFQqbp — Canadabuster (@Canadabuster) June 10, 2019

Trudeau has also been mocked and criticized for dressing in garments from other cultures and trying to dance.

Here is a video of Justin Trudeau dancing/attempting to bhangra (h/t @jillianfward. Merry Christmas!!! pic.twitter.com/gtAnbY3a5C — Siraj Datoo (@dats) December 21, 2017

This video of Trudeau dancing on stage in India is just too much. #Peoplekind deserve better. pic.twitter.com/Wm9T2DU2ul — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 24, 2018

Inviting an attempted murderer to an official event wasn’t the only misstep in Justin Trudeau’s highly-choreographed India visit. The usually media-savvy Canadian PM’s Bollywood-inspired wardrobe and costume changes raised eyebrows in both countries pic.twitter.com/s4sHkY9ryG — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 24, 2018