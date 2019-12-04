Left-wing outcry forced Christian A-list actor Chris Pratt to apologize after he was pictured on Instagram posing with a single-use plastic water bottle.

What are the details?

Pratt shared the offending photo on his Instagram page Monday.

He wrote, “You’re probably wondering why I’m standing here, low key flexing, gazing into the distance… well, turns out I’m teaming up with @amazon to show you guys everything I use for my workouts, keeping active, and all that fun stuff to get you prepped for 2020.”

Fellow actor Jason Momoa was one of the people instrumental in calling out Pratt for his single-use-plastic faux pas.

Momoa commented, “Bro i love you but wtf on the water bottle. no single use plastic. come on.”

Pratt responded, writing, “Aquaman! You’re completely right. Dammit. I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug with me too. I even had it that day!!!”

“Love you too buddy,” Pratt continued. “My bad. I don’t want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”

Momoa also shared an update on Instagram in response to Pratt’s apology, which read, “@prattprattpratt BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen.”

“I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic,” he reasoned. “the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them. I’ll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s.”