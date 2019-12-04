(LOS ANGELES TIMES) — A church cleaning woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after authorities say she stabbed two people in the head while working at the Pentecostal Church of God in Bloomington.

Destinee Watson, 23, was completing her daily cleaning routine in the kitchen of the church Friday when she “felt she was disrespected” by one of the church employees, according to a news release by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Watson grabbed the other woman by the hair and punched her several times in the head, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies did not say what caused the altercation.

