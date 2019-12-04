CNN’s Don Lemon made an interesting statement on Wednesday evening at the start of his show as he said that he does not think that “disrespectful” is an actual word.

Spoiler alert: “Disrespectful” definitely is a word and it’s even found in this thing called a dictionary.

Lemon made the remarks while talking to CNN’s Chris Cuomo about the recent video that emerged on Tuesday of a group of a few of the smaller world leaders who were making fun of President Donald Trump.

“Don’t act like a 5-year-old and expect to be treated like you’re — and expect to be treated with respect,” Lemon said. “Don’t act like a child and expect to be treated like an adult. Don’t act like, don’t be disrespectful to people, or not respectful, disrespectful I think is not actually a word.”

“But don’t not be respectful to people and then expect to be treated with respect,” Lemon continued.

“Don’t be nasty to the media and then say, ‘oh, the media always treats me terribly.’ Don’t do horrible and unethical things and then expect people to write glowing reviews about you,” Lemon continued. “So, I think the hypocrisy is just unbelievable, that is not an opinion I am giving, that is a fact and this is what happens, people laugh at you behind your back and they talk about you terribly and then you take your marbles and your toys and you go home because the kids are laughing at you.”

In 2014, Lemon asked whether it was preposterous that a Malaysian Airlines plane that disappeared may have been swallowed up by a “black hole.”

“Whether it was hijakcing, or terrorism, or mechanical failure, or pilot error, but what if it was something fully that we don’t really understand?” Lemon asked. “A lot of people have been asking about that, about black holes, and on and on and on and all of these conspiracy theories.”

Lemon read off tweets from random people who asked about the possibility of a black hole or the Bermuda Triangle being responsible of the airplane going missing.

“That’s what people are saying, I know it’s preposterous, but it is it preposterous you think Mary?” Lemon asked Mary Schiavo, a former U.S. Department of Transportation inspector general.

“Well it is, a small black hole would suck in our entire universe so we know it’s not,” Schiavo said.

Trump has repeatedly used Lemon as a punching bag on Twitter, referring to him as “the dumbest man on television”:

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

“Wow! CNN Ratings are WAY DOWN, record lows. People are getting tired of so many Fake Stories and Anti-Trump lies. Chris Cuomo was rewarded for lowest morning ratings with a prime time spot – which is failing badly and not helping the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon!”

“CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate “question” that I was a racist, when in fact I am ‘the least racist person in the world.’ Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that. No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes – and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom. Don’t hold your breath!”

“Another false story, this time in the Failing @nytimes, that I watch 4-8 hours of television a day – Wrong! Also, I seldom, if ever, watch CNN or MSNBC, both of which I consider Fake News. I never watch Don Lemon, who I once called the ‘dumbest man on television!’ Bad Reporting.”

