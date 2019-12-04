The controversial NFL workout intended to obtain a quarterback job for Colin Kaepernick instead resulted in a job for the player who served as his receiver.

Jordan Veasy was showcased in a viral video at the tryout where Kaepernick through a long pass to him. The video garnered more than 3 million views.

On Wednesday he confirmed that he had been signed to the practice squad for the Washington Redskins.

“It helped,” Veasy said of the tryout. “That’s one of the reasons I wanted to be a part of it. Just being a part of the history of it, and I knew it was going to help me.”

Veasy had been flown out to Cleveland, Ohio, to try out for the Browns, but they did not offer him a position.

The Kaepernick tryout imploded when the former quarterback made demands just hours ahead of the event planned at the Atlanta Falcons’ stadium. He instead tried out for the media at a local high school.

Critics accused him of wanting to create a marketing spectacle instead of actually wanting to try out for a position with an NFL team.

“Three hours before the workout,” explained Stephen A. Smith of ESPN. “Colin Kaepernick wants to change the venue. Colin Kaepernick wants his own receivers. Colin Kaepernick wants to video things himself.

“Colin Kaepernick wants the media, this is the Colin Kaepernick — the media can’t find him! He does no interviews, he don’t talk to nobody, media can’t find him but he wants to do media! He wants the media available now,” he added.

“You see, you see,” Smith concluded. “He don’t wanna play. He wants to be a martyr. But guess what, it ain’t workin’ this time.”

Here’s Veasy talking at the tryout:



[embedded content]

WR Jordan Veasy joins Kaepernick’s Atlanta workout



www.youtube.com

