Comedian Ricky Gervais on Tuesday brutally mocked a transgender activist with male genitalia who complained about turned away by a gynecologist.

What’s the background?

Jessica Yaniv — a transgender woman who made headlines earlier this year after filing numerous human rights complaints against salons that refused to wax Yaniv’s male genitalia — tweeted Monday that a gynecologist “literally told me today that ‘we don’t serve transgender patients.’ And me being me, I’m shocked.. and confused… and hurt. Are they allowed to do that legally?”

Yaniv’s tweet was later deleted after numerous users blasted the idea of someone with male genitalia requesting the services of a doctor specializing in female reproductive organs.

How did Gervais react to Yaniv’s tweet?

But while Yaniv’s tweet was still up, Gervais wound up and fired some brutal mockery at the transgender activist, tweeting the following: “It’s disgusting that a qualified gynaecologist can refuse to check a lady’s c**k for ovarian cancer. What if her bollocks are pregnant? She could lose the baby. I’m outraged.”

Gervais’ tweet has received nearly 85,000 likes since he posted it Tuesday afternoon.

The comedian gets some pushback

But while most Twitter users backed Gervais’ sentiments, a few took issue with him:

“So a trans man can’t or shouldn’t visit a gynecologist? Or someone with ‘female’ reproductive organs who identifies as non-binary?”

“I see the point that you’re trying to make, but I don’t understand why. It costs you nothing to just let it go, and by calling it out the way you have you’re not only being cruel but you’re inviting others to do the same. There is no kindness here.”

“Why is your general attitude is to dismiss the concerns of transgender people? How does that help? ‘Delay in accessing specialist services can lead to a deterioration of the person’s mental health. There is a high incidence of suicide and self‐harm in people who remain untreated.'”

Gervais answered the latter commenter with the following: “Not transgender people. One transgender person who targeted vulnerable women of colour to try to get them to wax their balls and then sued them. Do some research.”

On Wednesday, Gervais also discovered that Yaniv’s tweet had been deleted, and he asked his Twitter followers for advice:

“Damn. The sex-pest troll deleted their tweet. My reply looks mental now,” he noted. “Should I delete too or leave it there like some weird, cryptic fossil imprint?”

A cursory check confirmed that the resulting opinions appeared unanimously akin to this one: “Never delete. Never surrender.”

Anything else?



Over the summer Yaniv pushed for LGBTQ “topless” swim parties for children as young as 12 at pools run by a Canadian town — and one of the stipulations was that parents and guardians are barred from attending. The municipality in question postponed voting on the matter.

Oh, and British Columbia’s Human Rights Tribunal last month determined that Yaniv’s complaints against the waxing salons were “divorced from reality,” and the trans activist was ordered to pay $2,000 to each of three respondents in the case.

Here’s a SkyNews commentary about Yaniv’s complaints against the salons:

