Fox News contributor and podcaster Dan Bongino launched a news aggregation website on Wednesday designed to rival the Drudge Report.

Bongino began teasing his project last month. He previously revealed on social media that the new media platform will feature “exclusively conservative and libertarian content.” In promoting his new platform, Bongino accused Drudge of abandoning the conservative movement and added that he “never will.”

“Drudge has abandoned you. I NEVER will. Check out, and bookmark, the Bongino Report today,” he wrote to his 1.3 million followers.

Several conservatives applauded Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and New York City police officer, for the launch.

The Bongino Report on its first day featured political stories including the impeachment proceedings on Capitol Hill. It also offered six topic areas: Election 2020, The Impeachment Witch Hunt, Culture War, Economy, Immigration and a potpourri section called All The Rest.

Bongino, 45, is seen often on Fox News programs including "Fox & Friends," "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and "Hannity."