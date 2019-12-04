Conservatives took jabs at Prime Minister Justin TrudeauJustin Pierre James TrudeauTrump: I think about climate change ‘all the time’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump, Macron clash at NATO summit Trump says Canada ‘slightly delinquent’ at NATO meeting MORE after President Trump Donald John TrumpTop Democrat: ‘Obstruction of justice’ is ‘too clear not to include’ in impeachment probe Former US intel official says Trump would often push back in briefings Schiff says investigators seeking to identify who Giuliani spoke to on unlisted ‘-1’ number MORE called him “two-faced,” with many drawing attention the Canadian leader’s blackface scandal earlier this year.

Trump’s remarks came in response to a viral video showing Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Jean-Michel MacronOvernight Defense: Trump clashes with Macron at NATO summit | House impeachment report says Trump abused power | Top Dem scolds military leaders on Trump intervention in war crimes cases On The Money: Stocks tumble on Trump China trade remarks | Trump says deal could come after 2020 | Why Wall Street freaked | Trump loses appeal over Deutsche Bank subpoena The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump, Macron clash at NATO summit MORE and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talking at the NATO summit about Trump’s tardiness to bilateral meetings.

“He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” Trudeau said without naming Trump, in what he appeared to believe was a private conversation. “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

Trump responded to the video on Wednesday, calling Trudeau “two-faced.”

Trump supporters, including former GOP presidential candidates Herman Cain Herman CainConservatives slam Beto O’Rourke over threat to tax-exempt status for religious organizations President Trump is right: Mainstream media ‘do a very good job’ Trump says media is part of vetting his nominees: ‘We save a lot of money that way’ MORE and Mike Huckabee, cheered the response while zeroing in on Trudeau.

Well, @realDonaldTrump is right about Trudeau being 2-faced. One face is white and the other is black, but because he’s an “elite” it’s okay for him to do what would be considered “racist” if someone less “sophisticated” had done it. #Hypocrisy https://t.co/DWi5bBa9yl — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 4, 2019

Trump is scheduled to return to Washington on Wednesday evening.