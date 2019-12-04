“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is a staple of the holiday season, just like “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

“Rudolph” has been broadcast on TV every year since 1964. But if liberal snowflakes have their way, that tradition may soon end.

“Rudolph is not a heart-warming story. It’s a story of bullying, exploitation, and only valuing others based on what they can do for us,” wrote one critic on Twitter.

Rudolph is not a heart-warming story. It’s a story of bullying, exploitation, and only valuing others based on what they can do for us. https://t.co/maK1rFcQRL — Greg Schmidt (@GregAtTrawna) December 1, 2019

“As I watch Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer, it’s incredible the amount of ‘bullying’ going on,” wrote another.

As I watch Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer , it’s incredible the amount of ” bullying” going on. — George Sosa (@georgesosa) December 3, 2019

“50 years ago when Rudolph and Herbie were misfits they ran away from home. Today they would show up with Cornelius and the Abominable and destroy Santa’s castle as revenge for the brutal bullying they both endured,” wrote yet another.

50 years ago when Rudolph and Herbie were misfits they ran away from home. Today they would show up with Cornelius and the Abominable and destroy Santa’s castle as revenge for the brutal bullying they both endured. pic.twitter.com/YJOeSa8WQl — John B Dunlap III (@JBDunlap3) December 3, 2019

Another Twitter user said, “Donder was a coward, covering up his son’s difference & treating it as a shameful flaw. Coach Comet deserved to be butchered for venison. Santa was a total d—. He only embraced the red nose when it benefited him & his elf slave sweatshop.”

“Yukon Cornelius is a nice guy — until he starts whipping his dogs and sadistically torturing the abominable snowman by trying to drown him, pulling out all his teeth, throwing him over a ledge, and dragging him in chains back to Santa’s sweatshop,” the user added.

Said another, according to PopCulture: “As an adult, Rudolph is the saddest thing ever with the bullying and shaming and mean Santa. Probably not as bad as Nestor the Long Eared Christmas Donkey! Where his mom like, freezes to death or something? And these are children’s shows. No wonder we’re all messed up!”

Defenders on the classic stop-action show, though, came to Rudolph’s defense.

“Somewhere, some A-hole is watching #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer and looking for ‘problematic’ scenes,” wrote one.

Somewhere, some A-hole is watching #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer and looking for “problematic” scenes. — Bill Aquilante (@WAquilante) December 3, 2019

“One of my favorite pastimes is reading Tweets during #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer. People applying 2019 norms means a lot of hating on Santa, Donner, and Coach Comet,” another viewer said, according to PopCulture.

And one user pointed out that the scheduled airings of “Rudolph” appear to be diminishing.

“CBS is airing #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer only once during December??? It should be aired at least a half a dozen times on CBS for the holidays, it’s not like they have something better than Rudolph to air on their schedule,” the user wrote.

CBS is airing #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer only once during December??? It should be aired at least a half a dozen times on CBS for the holidays, it’s not like they have something better than Rudolph to air on their schedule. pic.twitter.com/nLdRs63ou1 — Jim imbruglia (@ImbrugliaJim) December 3, 2019

So catch “Rudolph” this Christmas season. You may not get another chance.

The post Defenders Of ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Bash Liberal Snowflakes For Whining About Cartoon Bullying appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.