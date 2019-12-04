Norm Eisen

The House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, kicked off its first impeachment circus Wednesday morning.

The four ‘witnesses’ testifying have never actually witnessed any of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine firsthand — the four witnesses are law professors offering legal analysis.

The entire sham show trial is stacked with partisan hacks who have wanted to impeach Trump from the moment he won in November of 2016.

Norm Eisen, the Democrats’ counsel who is blasting Trump and questioning witnesses in Wednesday’s show trial, tweeted about impeaching Trump before Donald Trump was even sworn into office!

In response to a Twitter user who tweeted on December 11, 2016 “Hotels should be offering twofers: inauguration/impeachment deals,” Norm Eisen responded:

“Love it! Purchasing an inauguration package entitles you to a discounted stay in even if future impeachment proceedings.”

Love it! purchasing an inauguration package entitles you to a discounted stay in event if future impeachment proceedings ;-). https://t.co/V2uz7S43rn — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) December 11, 2016

Norm Eisen also tweeted, “Vive le resistance!” shortly after Trump won the election in November and then tweeted, “Let the battle begin!” on inauguration day.

Norm Eisen, the Democrat who will be questioning the impeachment “witnesses” today, is a partisan hack who’s had it out for @RealDonaldTrump since the beginning. In November 2016 he tweeted “Vive le resistance!” On Inauguration Day, he tweeted “Let the battle begin!” pic.twitter.com/fRrBhJRQb8 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 4, 2019

The Democrats do not have a candidate who can beat Trump in 2020 so this latest coup attempt disguised as impeachment is their only hope to stop Trump.

