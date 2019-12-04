https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-impeachment-witness-pamela-karlan-takes-a-shot-at-barron-trump

Stanford Law School Professor Pamela Karlan, an impeachment witness for House Democrats, took a shot at President Donald Trump’s 13-year-old son, Barron Trump, during the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing on Wednesday. The attack spurred intense backlash online.

While talking about the differences between kings and presidents, Karlan said, “So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

WATCH:

Karlan’s comments spurred an immediate and intense reaction online.

Former senior White House aide Cliff Sims wrote: “These people are sick losers. This is what happens when you think Twitter is real life—you bring up your political opponents’ underage children to get lols.”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham wrote: “Karlan’s cheap shot invoking Baron Trump’s name just lost them any shred of hope that they’re going to win this impeachment battle in the court of public opinion.”

CBS News reporter Kathryn Watson expressed shock over the comment, writing: “Oh my. Karlan: While the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make himself baron”

Trump critic Tom Nichols disapproved of the remark, writing: “Karlan’s ‘Barron’ joke. Rolling my eyes so hard. Cripes.”

NewsBusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck wrote: “Liberal journalists don’t care that Harlan invoked Barron Trump. Why? Because it’s something they would do.”

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...