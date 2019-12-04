One of the Democrat Party’s star witnesses on Wednesday at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment unleashed what is being described as a “low blow” – and the target was President Trump’s son Barron, age 13.

The attack was launched by Pamela Karlan, who works at Stanford.

The Daily Wire explained she apparently was attempting to explain that the U.S. Constitution doesn’t allow for royalty.

Which it doesn’t.

She explained there are no provisions for “titles of nobility.”

This came at a time when the discussion included what President Trump is allowed to do as president, in an impeachment battle that erupted because some entrenched bureaucrats didn’t like what the president was doing regarding foreign policy, a field that the Constitution hands to the president to manage.

Karlan said, “So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make hm a baron.”

“Intense backlash online,” was the Wire’s description of what followed.

Cliff Sims, a former senior White House aide, said, “These people are sick losers. This is what happens when you think Twitter is real life – you bring up your political opponents’ underage children to get lols.”

Laura Ingraham, longtime Fox News host, delivered the bad news to the Democrats who summoned Karlan and gave her the floor of the House committee hearing room for her diatribes against the president.

“Karlan’s cheap shot invoking Bar[r]on Trump’s name just lost them any shred of hope that they’re going to win this impeachment battle in the court of public opinion,” she wrote.

Steve Guest said, “Democrat ‘witness’ Pamela Karlan is completely UNHINGED. She is now attacking @realDonaldTrump’s 13 year old son Barron Trump in an attempt to smear President Trump.”

Team Reich said, “Hunter Biden is off limits at 50 years old but not Barron Trump at 13. Good to know.”

Debbie Wiltse called Karlan, “Despicable.”

Vickie Treece said, “She has to be one of the lowest of the lowest to bring the president’s son into this. Her smirk said all there is to say about who she is.”

One commenter, anonymous, said, “This is what happens when they think their show trial is real life.”

Another said, “Ain’t going well for D’s.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., shortly later scolded Karlan for her snark.

“It makes you look mean,” he said.