Oh gosh. This ain’t good.

The Democrat impeachment show trials are completely underwater in swing states.

And that was BEFORE today’s horrific performance by Professer Pam Karlan and her attacks on the president’s young 13-year-old son.

Via Axios:

By the numbers: In a dozen October and November polls on impeachment in battleground states like Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin, an average of 44% of those surveyed supported impeachment, with 51% opposed, according to the Post.

In averages of national polls, 47% of respondents said they support impeachment, while 43% said they oppose it.

After strongly opposing impeachment in the summer, national polls since the start of the House’ public hearings have independent voters divided on the subject, with 42% in support and 44% opposed.

Between the lines: Trump’s approval rating has also remained steady in national polling throughout the impeachment inquiry hearings, swaying between 39% and 43% from mid-September to mid-November, according to Gallup polling.