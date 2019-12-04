On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson being caught on tape seemingly joking about President Donald Trump showed the president “embarrasses America on the world stage.”

Warren said, “Donald Trump embarrasses America on the world stage, and he does it repeatedly. And there’s a real cost. It’s not just about being humiliated. It’s about what ally wants to work with you? Who can trust the word of the American president? And that undercuts everything we try to do. Our allies are important to us because they help magnify what we want to do. Our leadership is important in the world. And it’s clear Donald Trump has just burned that at high noon.”

