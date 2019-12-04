Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is vehemently pro-abortion. And she wants everyone to know.

At a town hall in Iowa over the weekend, the Massachusetts Democrat was asked by a supporter: “I was wondering what your plans are to make reproductive health care accessible to all women, no matter their economic status and/or racial background?”

“Oh that’s fabulous!” the effusive candidate said. “OK. So, can I do a small pitch to start?”

Then Warren recounted a story about attending President Trump’s inauguration. “I come from a witnessing tradition. This is a part of the transfer of power in our government,” she said.

“But it was important to me what I wore,” she told the group of supporters, prompting laughter. “I’ll tell you what I wore. I wore my scarf that has in big letters on it, embroidered, Planned Parenthood.” She then thrust a fist into the sky as the crowd cheered (“Yeah, abortion!”).

The next day, Warren said, she attended the Women’s March. “I spoke and I wore my pink Planned Parenthood scarf. Now that’s two. So here’s my plan for number three. I’m gonna be wearing that scarf when I’m sworn in as president of the United States.” Huge cheers.

Warren is apparently already measuring the drapes in the Oval Office. She often talks about when she’ll do various things as president.

In the same speech in Iowa, Warren said she’ll do away with the Electoral College set up by America’s Founding Fathers.

“My goal is to get elected — but I plan to be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College. I want my second term to be elected by direct vote,” Warren said during the campaign event. “I want to get rid of it. I just think this is how a democracy should work. Call me old-fashioned, but I think the person who gets the most votes should win.”

Under the Constitution, the Electoral College is comprised of a temporary group of electors equal to the total number of representatives in Congress — with each state getting the same number of electoral votes as it has members of Congress. Most states have systems in which the candidate who receives the most popular votes in a state wins all that state’s electoral votes. In modern times, whoever gets to 270 of the 538 total electoral votes wins the White House.

Just five times in history has a presidential candidate won the popular vote but lost the Electoral College; it happened in 2016, when Hillary Clinton got more than 65 million votes and President Trump got more than 63 million votes, but Trump won the Electoral College by a vote of 304–227. Democrats want to do away with the Electoral College in order to take away power from smaller, rural states and give more clout to states with larger, more urban populations.

Warren also said in her speech that she plans to wipe away the student debt of 43 million Americans. The price tag is astronomical. “The average American household with student loan debt owes almost $50,000, according to figures published by personal finance website NerdWallet, and a total of $1.6 trillion of debt still has to be paid back by approximately 43 million borrowers,” Evan Stern wrote in the Michigan Daily.