Congressman Jim Jordan is on fire!

The House Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment hearing on Wednesday at it was a total bust.

Pamela Karlan, one of the witnesses the Dems rolled out is an angry Hillary Clinton donor who was on Crooked’s list for a potential Supreme Court nomination.

Karlan is an old bitter dowdy woman who hates children. She attacked Trump’s 13-year-old son Barron during an exchange with Democrat Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) came out swinging Wednesday evening and took Pamela Karlan to school.

Jordan schooled Pam Karlan on President Trump’s phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and called her out for her hypocrisy on ignoring “context” of Trump’s call.

“Context matters, doesn’t it?” Jim Jordan asked Pam Karlan as he began an epic tirade schooling the angry Dem professor.

WATCH:

One set of rules for them. A different set for us. pic.twitter.com/dzYPrJ5rRa — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 4, 2019

The post Epic! GOP Hero Jim Jordan Schools Angry Dem Witness Pam Karlan on Trump’s Phone Call to Zelensky (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.