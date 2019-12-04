Matt Gaetz was ON FIRE today at the Nadler sham impeachment hearing.

He opened up responding to the grandstanding by Democrat Hakeem Jeffries.

Gaetz then slammed the angry, far left Professor Pam Karlan for her outrageous attack on young Barron Trump.

And then he managed to silence the three angry law professors with one question!

Rep. Matt Gaetz: “Let’s see if we can get into the facts, to all of the witnesses, if you have personal knowledge of a single material fact in the Schiff report, please raise your hand?”

**SILENCE**

Not a peep from any of the blowhards.

Matt Gaetz took these arrogant, angry law professors to school today!

