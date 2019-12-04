On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said he would vote for impeachment because the Democrats “have credibly argued” that President Donald Trump has obstructed Congress.

Napolitano said, “I believe that the Democrats have credibly argued that he committed impeachable offenses. The easiest one, because this existed in Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton — is obstruction of Congress.”

He continued, “So by directing his subordinates to refuse to comply with the lawfully-issued subpoenas—whether it’s for testimony or for documents—that’s an impeachable offense. We know that from history. Every time the House of Representatives has looked at that, with respect to a President, it has found it to be impeachable. On that, reasonable minds cannot disagree without rejecting history, rejecting Constitutional norms.”

Host Bill Hemmer asked, “So if you were in the House, would you vote for impeachment, sir? Yes or no?”

Napolitano said, “I certainly would on — well, I’ll never be in the House. But I would on that count.”

