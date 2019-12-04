Best-selling author and WND founder Joseph Farah, before being set back by a serious stroke last March, wrote a remarkable and unique book that has been widely endorsed as must-reading by Christian leaders throughout America. The book, now discounted for Christmas, is titled “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament.”

While other books have explored various glimpses of Jesus Christ in the Old Testament, this one is different – seeking out and finding the redemptive message of the Gospel in all 39 books of the original Hebrew Scriptures.

The secret to finding the Good News everywhere throughout the Old Testament, writes Farah, can be found in the way Jesus Himself characterized His message throughout the gospels of Matthew and Mark, calling it “the Gospel of the Kingdom.” This messianic Kingdom – in which the entire world is restored to the way it was intended before the fall of mankind – is often overlooked, the author says, as a key part of the Gospel message, which is more often associated solely with the all-important call to personal salvation.

Thus, not only is this book a convenient and unique reference for book-by-book study of the Hebrew Scriptures, it also provides a fresh look at the complexity and fullness of the Good News Jesus and the Apostles preached in the Greek Scriptures. There are 39 chapters in the book, each one devoted to finding and documenting the Gospel in each book of the Old Testament – from Genesis to Malachi.

What does it mean that the Gospel, so often associated exclusively with the New Testament, is pervasive throughout the Old? It is stunning evidence, the author suggests, that all 66 books of the Bible, though written over the course of 1,500 years by about 40 different people, represent a fully integrated, singular, cohesive and miraculous message.

Here’s what Christian leaders and luminaries are saying about Joseph Farah’s “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament”:

* “Joseph Farah has set a magnifying glass down on the pages of the Old Testament and shares with readers what many fail to see when reading through the biblical stories of antiquity – Jesus – the great ‘I Am’ of Scripture. In his latest work, ‘The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,’ you will be thrilled at the passages that speak of Jesus before He came to earth in human form as the Christmas Child. The foreshadowing of Christ speaks clearly of the salvation He offers to mankind because Jesus, Himself, is the Gospel. Don’t miss the true adventure of seeing God’s perfect plan of redemption from beginning to end.” – Franklin Graham, president and CEO, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse

* “If you ever wondered why Christians need to understand the Old Testament, you’ll get a vivid understanding after reading Joseph Farah’s enlightening work, ‘The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament.’ He skillfully reveals the thread of Christ that not only brings unity to the Old Testament, but he masterfully makes clear that the Old Testament is the very foundation upon which the New Testament record of Jesus is built. You’ll understand why all 66 books of the Bible have a singular message – the Messiah has come!” – Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas, former GOP presidential candidate

* “Just as the Nazis tried to unlink the Old and New Testaments, Dietrich Bonhoeffer wrote his very last book, ‘Prayerbook of the Bible,’ about how the Old Testament Psalms were the very prayers of Jesus,” Metaxas wrote. “He was thenceforth banned from publishing in the Third Reich, but Bonhoeffer knew one cannot have a genuine Christian faith unless one understands how the Old Testament books speak of Jesus; and to see that for yourself, I am thrilled to recommend Joseph Farah’s superb new book.” – Eric Metaxas, No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of “Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Martyr, Prophet, Spy,” and “Luther: The Man Who Rediscovered God and Changed the World”

* “Never before has anyone offered a more complete and comprehensive, book-by-book exploration of the Gospel in the Hebrew Scriptures. Joseph Farah’s ‘The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament’ is a triumph and an amazing resource for every pastor and every Bible study leader who understands the importance of the Gospel of the Kingdom Jesus preached. It’s even more important for those pastors and Bible study teachers who don’t understand it. Revolutionary!” – Dr. Jack Van Impe, Jack Van Impe Ministries International

* “Joseph Farah and I share a passion for demonstrating the unity of the entire Bible in Jesus Christ, the central Figure of God’s salvation history from beginning to end. I came to Christ by way of the Old Testament and delight in seeing Him in every one of its books. Joseph has done a masterful job in demonstrating Christ’s presence throughout the pages of Holy Scripture.” – David Limbaugh, best-selling author of “Jesus is Risen,” “The Emmaus Code” and “The True Jesus”

* “I was not only educated but also inspired and encouraged by ‘The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,’ and you will be, too. I wholeheartedly recommend it to every person who either venerates the Bible as the Word of God or is simply curious to expound its original intent and often lost meanings.” – Chuck Norris, world karate champion, actor, film producer and screenwriter

* “After Jesus rose from the dead, He appeared to two disciples who had lost hope. They felt He had somehow failed in His mission, when, in fact, everything was going according to schedule, God’s schedule. Jesus gave them a personal tour of the Old Testament and what passages pointed to Him. When their journey ended, these two down-hearted disciples who had hope restored spoke of how their hearts burned when Christ opened up the Scriptures to them. In his new book, ‘The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,’ my friend Joseph Farah helps us to see the vital connection between the Old and New Testaments. I know this book will be a blessing to you.” – Greg Laurie, author, senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California

* “It’s amazing that this book hasn’t been written before! It’s a great way to rediscover the Old Testament, and it proves the Bible – from cover to cover – is a thoroughly integrated book with one consistent message.” – Dinesh D’Souza, bestselling author and documentary filmmaker

* “I have often wondered just what the Lord Jesus Christ said to the two men He walked with on the way to Emmaus after His resurrection from the dead, ‘And beginning with Moses and all the prophets, He interpreted to them in all the Scriptures the things concerning Himself.’ My friend, Joseph Farah, has helped answer my question in a very readable and systematic fashion through his newest book, ‘The Gospel In Every Book Of The Old Testament.’ Once I began reading this manuscript, I could not put it down. The materials written on the book of Isaiah alone are worth the price of the book and the time it takes to read. I wish I could have read this book more than forty years ago as part of my Bible School or Seminary studies. This is that good!” – Dr. Karl I. Payne, pastor at Antioch Bible Church, Redmond, Washington, author of “Spiritual Warfare: Christians, Demonization and Deliverance,” former chaplain of the Seattle Seahawks, 1994-2015

* “Joseph Farah offers up a rich buffet featuring hundreds of delectable meals – beautiful insights about Jesus the Messiah found in the pages of the Hebrew Scriptures. … You will be enriched and enlightened on page after page of this engagingly written and edifying book. You will see Jesus-Yeshua as you have not seen Him before!” – Dr. Michael L. Brown, host of the “Line of Fire” radio and TV broadcast and author of “The Real Kosher Jesus”

* “There is no greater goal than to look for Jesus. There is no better place to look than the Holy Scriptures. Joseph Farah brings his incredible skill as an investigative reporter with a keen mind into the task of looking for Jesus in the Old Testament. Although I have been a Christian for over sixty years and have been well taught and well-read, I was fascinated to discover new insights about Jesus as Farah explores the books of the Old Testament. If you want to see Jesus more clearly – read this book.” – Michael Farris, president, chief executive officer and general counsel, Alliance Defending Freedom

* “What an exciting concept! The gospel in every book of the Old Testament. The subject of this publication cannot but cause our hearts to burn within us, as it did when Jesus opened up the Old Testament for His disciples, on the Emmaus road. Joseph Farah’s scholarly digging will place into your hands the most valuable of gold nuggets.” – Ray Comfort, evangelist, author, founder of Living Waters Publications and The Way of the Master in Bellflower, California

About the Author: Joseph Farah is the author, co-author or collaborator on more than a dozen books that have sold millions of copies, including his previous blockbuster, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age,” a book about the Kingdom of God on Earth. He is also the founder and chief executive officer of WND.com, the world’s first independent online news-gathering company, as well as WND Books and WND Films. Before launching WND.com, he served as editor in chief of major market daily newspapers and as an investigative reporter, foreign correspondent and in senior news executive positions.

Get a hardcover copy of Joseph Farah’s “THE GOSPEL IN EVERY BOOK OF THE OLD TESTAMENT” now, while it’s specially discounted during the Christmas season. GIVE COPIES AS GIFTS to loved ones. And also take advantage of the POPULAR DIGITAL VERSION.

