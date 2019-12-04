A little something to cleanse the palate. She said this in an interview today with Howard Stern, which makes it slightly less weird since chatter about lesbians is like 40 percent of the content on that show. Or at least it was when I was a regular listener a million years ago. (In fairness to Stern, she’s the one who brings it up.)

He went easy on her by not asking the obvious follow-up: What were you doing at Epstein’s ranch, then?

She should consider this a missed opportunity, as a surprise admission of bisexuality would have helped add a little more “diversity” to an upcoming Democratic debate. Because, if you believe Hillary, she’s still thinking about running:

“Because the rumor mill is flying that you could step back into the ring,” he pressed. “I hear that. I especially have been deluged in the last few weeks with thinking about doing that,” Clinton said. “But right now, I’m not at all planning that. I’d have to make up my mind very quickly because it’s moving very fast. But I do want to continue to influence the debate.” “I’m not leaving the political arena completely,” she added.

If anyone could jump in this month and meet the polling and donor thresholds quickly enough to qualify for the January debates, it’s her. And with the field narrowing, Biden looking shaky in the early states, and Warren beginning to fade, she might find the moment ripe for a surprise revival. No one thinks 37-year-old Pete “Who?” Buttigieg is going all the way to the nomination. The center-left needs a champion capable of holding off the socialists, rallying black voters behind her, and winning more votes than Trump — three things Clinton already proved she can do in 2016. Nominate her again and this time she promises she’ll actually show up in Wisconsin. (She has no choice. That’s where the convention is next year.) All she needs to do is flip a few hundred thousand votes in the right states. If the economy tanks or Trump behaves even Trumpier than usual, he might hand those votes to her without her needing to lift a finger to earn them.

Good lord, what if she does jump in? What is she even doing showing up on the Howard Stern show anyway? Is Hillary 3.0 happening?

Exit question: She could win a national election with the entirety of progressive America staying home next November to protest her nomination, right?

