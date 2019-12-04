Rep. Matt GaetzMatthew (Matt) GaetzGaetz: ‘Governor Kemp announces the funeral time & location for his political career’ Hannity urges listeners to call Georgia governor over Senate pick bucking Trump Georgia governor’s adviser hits back at Gaetz: ‘We don’t care what you think’ MORE (R-Fla.) clashed with law professor Pamela Karlan during Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing, pressing her on her past donations to Democratic candidates and excoriating her for invoking 13-year-old Barron Trump earlier in her testimony.

“When you invoke the president’s son’s name here, when you try to make a little joke out of referencing Barron Trump, that does not lend credibility to your argument,” Gaetz said. “It makes you look mean.”

‘It makes you look mean’: Republican Rep. Gaetz criticizes Prof. Karlan for making ‘a little joke’ referencing Trump’s son, Barron, after she used the 13-year-old’s name to make a point about titles of nobility https://t.co/vYnyxHyLwJ pic.twitter.com/7OhQA9ttZH — Reuters (@Reuters) December 4, 2019

Karlan earlier in the hearing told lawmakers that the Constitution does not grant lawmakers the power to bestow nobility, quipping that Trump could name his son Barron but could not make him a baron.

Gaetz’s line of questioning reflected a concerted effort by President Trump Donald John TrumpTop Democrat: ‘Obstruction of justice’ is ‘too clear not to include’ in impeachment probe Former US intel official says Trump would often push back in briefings Schiff says investigators seeking to identify who Giuliani spoke to on unlisted ‘-1’ number MORE‘s allies to paint Karlan and other Democratic witnesses as biased. The congressman seized on donations the professor made to Democratic candidates and highlighted her past comments that he portrayed as condescending to conservatives.

Karlan confirmed that she donated $1,000 to Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren hits Bloomberg, Steyer: They have ‘been allowed to buy their way’ into 2020 race Mellman: The ‘lane theory’ is the wrong lane to be in Overnight Health Care — Presented by Johnson & Johnson — Senate panel approves Trump FDA pick | Biden downplays Dem enthusiasm around ‘Medicare for All’ | Trump officials unveil program for free HIV prevention drugs for uninsured MORE (D-Mass.), $1,200 to former President Obama and $2,000 to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: Dueling bills set stage for privacy debate | Google co-founders step down from parent company | Advocates rally for self-driving car bill | Elon Musk defamation trial begins | Lawsuit accuses TikTok of sharing data with China Graham says he’s ‘1,000 percent confident’ Russia, not Ukraine, hacked DNC Poll: 51 percent of Florida voters disapprove of Trump MORE, who ran against Trump in 2016.

The congressman then read a quote from Karlan in which she said, “Liberals tend to cluster more. Conservatives, especially very conservative people, tend to spread out more, perhaps because they don’t even want to be around themselves.”

Karlan acknowledged making the comments but sought to explain that with proper context she was not speaking derisively about conservatives. As she attempted to elaborate, Gaetz raised his voice and cut her off.

“You don’t get to interrupt me on this time,” he said.

The testy exchange marked a relatively dramatic moment in what had otherwise been a hearing heavy on legalese and the merits of impeachment.

Trump allies have hammered Karlan over her comments about the president’s son. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamPhone records detail extent of Giuliani, White House contacts White House: Intel impeachment report ‘reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger’ House Intelligence report says Trump abused power MORE called the remarks “classless,” and the Trump campaign put out a statement blasting the joke as “disgusting.”