Fifty percent of Americans approve of the Affordable Care Act, while 48 percent disapprove of President Barack Obama’s signature piece of health care legislation, a Gallup poll released Wednesday found.

This is the third consecutive survey in a year’s time in which Obamacare has maintained approval by a slender margin, in what Gallup describes as a third phase of public opinion about the law.

The first phase covered the troubled rollout of the 2010 law and included significant opposition to it, with 56 percent opposed and only 37 percent backing it in November 2014.

As President Donald Trump entered the White House in 2017 and Republicans tried to repeal the law, public opinion on Obamacare entered a second phase, with support surging to a high of 55 percent anbd opposition down to 41 percent.

About the latest poll:

Among Democrats, 84 percent said they back Obamacare, while only 11 percent of Republicans do the same. Fifty-three percent of independents approve of the health care law.

Fifty-five percent of those with a “preexisting medical condition” support Obamacare, compared with only 49 percent of those who don’t.

There does not appear to be a divide on Obamacare between those who have private medical insurance and those with a public plan; support in both groups is at 50 percent.

The Gallup survey included a random sample of 1,015 adults from Nov. 1-14. The margin of sampling error is four percentage points.