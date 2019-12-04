George ConwayGeorge Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway quote-tweets Kellyanne Conway on Trump, Biden, Ukraine George Conway argues impeachment effort doesn’t need a ‘smoking gun’ George Conway denies that he and Kellyanne are ‘Anonymous’ author MORE called out first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump, Macron clash at NATO summit White House rips media’s ‘annual holiday tradition’ of criticizing Melania Trump Ceremonies for National Christmas Tree, Capitol Christmas tree coming this week MORE on Twitter over her criticism of an impeachment witness mentioning her and President Trump Donald John TrumpTop Democrat: ‘Obstruction of justice’ is ‘too clear not to include’ in impeachment probe Former US intel official says Trump would often push back in briefings Schiff says investigators seeking to identify who Giuliani spoke to on unlisted ‘-1’ number MORE’s son, Barron Trump, during the Wednesday hearing.

Stanford University Professor Pamela Karlan made a joke about Barron’s name during her remarks.

“Contrary to what President Trump has said, Article 2 does not give him the power to do anything he wants, and I’ll just give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king, which is, the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” she told lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee.

Melania Trump later criticized Karlan on Twitter, writing: “A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

But Conway, husband of White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayTrump: Democrats’ impeachment ‘performance’ is ‘unpatriotic’ George Conway quote-tweets Kellyanne Conway on Trump, Biden, Ukraine Five things to watch for at Trump’s NATO meetings MORE, accused Trump of amplifying Karlan’s comments, which he called a “nothingburger reference.”

“So therefore you’re amplifying what was a nothingburger reference a hundred-thousand-fold. Got it,” Conway tweeted.

So therefore you’re amplifying what was a nothingburger reference a hundred-thousand-fold. Got it. https://t.co/MMSBhMWQE4 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 4, 2019

Karlan later apologized for her comments after Trump ally Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzGaetz: ‘Governor Kemp announces the funeral time & location for his political career’ Hannity urges listeners to call Georgia governor over Senate pick bucking Trump Georgia governor’s adviser hits back at Gaetz: ‘We don’t care what you think’ MORE (R-Fla.) said the remarks made her “look mean” during the hearing, and White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamPhone records detail extent of Giuliani, White House contacts White House: Intel impeachment report ‘reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger’ House Intelligence report says Trump abused power MORE tweeted that the comments were “classless.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the president’s son. It was wrong of me to do that,” Karlan said. “I wish the president would apologize, obviously, for the things that he’s done that’s wrong, but I do regret having said that.”

Karlan was testifying before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday alongside three other legal scholars in the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Trump.