Kelly Loeffler, who was chosen Wednesday by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Johnny Isakson at the end of the month, intends to spend $20 million of her own fortune on next year’s special election to complete the final two years of the term, according to Politico.

Loeffler, a Republican donor and businesswoman, also reportedly plans to raise additional funds for the campaign from contributions, a combination that could deter others from joining the race.

Rep. Doug Collins, who President Donald Trump wanted Kemp to choose, has said that if he was not picked, he would strongly consider running for the seat in next year’s election, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

Collins currently has only about $1.3 million in his House campaign account, Politico reported, although as one of the highest-profile Republicans involved in the impeachment inquiry and a staunch Trump ally, he would have the potential for significant donations if he did decide to challenge Loeffler in 2020.

Some conservatives have sharply criticized Loeffler for not being hardline enough and for previously donating to such establishment Republicans as Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and former House Speaker Paul Ryan, according to Axios.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that Loeffler would have the complete backing of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and he expected her to enjoy “total support from the Republican conference,” Politico reported.