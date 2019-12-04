President TrumpDonald John TrumpTop Democrat: ‘Obstruction of justice’ is ‘too clear not to include’ in impeachment probe Former US intel official says Trump would often push back in briefings Schiff says investigators seeking to identify who Giuliani spoke to on unlisted ‘-1’ number MORE‘s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSchiff says investigators seeking to identify who Giuliani spoke to on unlisted ‘-1’ number Overnight Defense: Trump clashes with Macron at NATO summit | House impeachment report says Trump abused power | Top Dem scolds military leaders on Trump intervention in war crimes cases Phone records detail extent of Giuliani, White House contacts MORE met this week with a former Ukrainian prosecutor who pushed claims about former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTop Democrat: ‘Obstruction of justice’ is ‘too clear not to include’ in impeachment probe Yang campaign contacts FBI over death threats in New Hampshire Overnight Defense: Trump clashes with Macron at NATO summit | House impeachment report says Trump abused power | Top Dem scolds military leaders on Trump intervention in war crimes cases MORE and the 2016 election that are now central to the House’s impeachment inquiry, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The Times reported, citing people familiar, that Giuliani met in Budapest on Tuesday with former Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko, who has made claims about an energy company where Biden’s son Hunter Biden sat on the board.

Giuliani also reportedly met Wednesday in Kyiv with other former Ukrainian prosecutors including Viktor Shokin and Kostiantyn H. Kulyk.

The former prosecutors have played a role in pushing damaging claims about the elder Biden, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and Ukrainians who spread unflattering information about former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortTop State Department official tells senators he has not seen evidence of Ukrainian interference Justice Dept releases another round of summaries from Mueller probe Senate Intel found no evidence of 2016 Ukrainian interference: report MORE, according to The Times.

The newspaper reported that Giuliani is using the trip to prepare episodes of a documentary series for a conservative TV outlet One America News.

Giuliani said in a Tuesday tweet that he was “working on an important project” with OAN that is meant to bring people information that has been “covered up” in the House’s impeachment proceedings into Trump.

Trump’s and Giuliani’s dealings with Ukraine have come under scrutiny as part of the House’s impeachment hearing. On Wednesday, constitutional scholars testified before the House Judiciary Committee as part of the impeachment probe.

Trump and Giuliani have denied wrongdoing.