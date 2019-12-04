CLOSE

General Motors will lay off 814 hourly and salaried workers at its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant starting Feb. 28. The workers will be relocated and the plant will be retooled for a new line of electric vehicles to start production in 2021.

The automaker provided notice of the layoffs Tuesday in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filing with the state.

The UAW workers affected, about 753, will remain employed and be offered buyouts or jobs at other GM facilities, said GM spokesman Dan Flores.

“As previously announced, production of the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6 at Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly will be complete in early 2020,” said Flores. “We have job opportunities for all D-Ham team members covered by the UAW-GM National Agreement. We expect to have opportunities in Michigan and Ohio.”

Flores said GM will have more specific details after it finishes a buyout program at the plant. GM will begin making the job offers to Detroit-Hamtramck employees beginning in January, when Cadillac CT6 sedan production will be completed. Impala production will continue through Feb. 28.

About 31 hourly and three salaried workers will be laid off effective March 20, with two hourly employees to be laid off March 27 and another two hourly workers laid off April 3, the WARN letter stated.

In November 2018, GM had slated Detroit-Hamtramck, which was home of the once-revolutionary Chevrolet Volt electric car, to be one of four U.S. plants it planned to close. But the 4 million-square-foot plant, which straddles the border of Detroit and Hamtramck, was not idled before about 46,000 GM UAW members went on a 40-day strike starting in mid-September. It was still operating on an extension to produce the CT6 and Impala.

In the new four-year contract with the UAW, GM said Detroit-Hamtramck would remain open to produce an electric pickup and a “van,” which people familiar with the plans said is a generic term for a variety of body styles including SUVs. The company pledged to invest $3 billion in the plant and said it will eventually employ 2,225 people.

GM plans to build the new group of premium electric vehicles at Detroit-Hamtramck beginning in late 2021, said a person familiar with the plans. That includes possibly reviving the long-gone Hummer brand, the person said.

The electric truck program is dubbed BT1, according to Reuters.

GM promised a broad $7.7 billion investment in its U.S. plants over the next four years under the new labor deal ratified in October.

