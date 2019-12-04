The Republican Party has disavowed Florida House candidate George Buck after he implied that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar should be executed, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, with the backing of National Republican Congressional Committee head Rep. Tom Emmer, threw Buck out of the GOP Young Guns recruitment program that backs candidates in House races, a McCarthy spokesman told The Hill.

Buck, who is trying to oust Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist in next year’s election, last week sent a fundraising letter appearing to call for the execution of Omar following unsubstantiated reports that she secretly works for the Qatari government, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Minority Whip Steve Scalise had earlier released a statement saying, that “There’s no place for inciting violence in politics,” adding that Buck ought to apologize unequivocally and denounce these unacceptable statements.”

President Donald Trump has frequently lashed out at Omar, one of the most prominent freshman progressives in Congress, including calling her “an American-hating socialist.”

The Republican Party’s condemnation of Buck comes on the heels of a statement issued by the Council on American-Islamic Relations that said the candidate’s “un-American statements are part of deeply troubling rhetoric in the public discourse nationwide coming from elected officials and political candidates spreading hate, islamophobia, racism and, in this case, calls for violent action that clearly endangers innocent lives” and urged the GOP to publicly denounce the candidate.