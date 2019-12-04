Feldman answered that he believed “the framers would identify President Trump’s conduct as exactly the kind of abuse of office, high crime and misdemeanor, that they were worried about, and they would want the House of Representatives to take appropriate action and to impeach.”

Collins strongly objected to Feldman’s comments and Nadler question.

“To in some way insinuate on a live mic with a lot of people listening that the founding fathers would have found President Trump guilty is just simply malpractice with these facts before us, that is just simply pandering to a camera, that is simply just not right,” Collins said.