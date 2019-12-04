The GOP is roasting Democrats for turning to liberal academia in hopes of adding legitimacy to their partisan impeachment inquiry.

The House Judiciary Committee held its first public impeachment inquiry on Wednesday, featuring legal scholars, three of whom were selected by Democrats.

Witnesses include University of North Carolina Law School professor Michael Gerhardt, who once argued that impeachment efforts should be more partisan, Harvard Law School professor Noah Feldman, who co-authored a piece in 2017 examining possible impeachable offenses of Trump, and Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan, who donated to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) presidential campaign. All three suggested on Wednesday that Trump committed an impeachable offense.

The Republican witness is George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, who is “a liberal critical of Democrats’ approach to the Constitution in recent years,” as Breitbart News noted.

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-GA) blasted the selection of witnesses ahead of the hearing, noting that that the hearing will feature “ZERO fact witnesses”:

At Wednesday’s hearing in the #JudiciaryCommittee, we will hear from ZERO fact witnesses. In fact, there’s no indication our committee will EVER hear from fact witnesses. This is an incredible disservice to the millions of Americans who elected @realDonaldTrump. — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 3, 2019

Many other GOP lawmakers and conservatives across social media mocked Democrats for running to academia in hopes of reviving their flailing impeachment inquiry, which has failed to capture the support of the American people.

“Congrats to the professors who won the Dems’ nationwide talent search for the most elitist, unhinged anti-Trump professors in America,” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) wrote.

“These meltdowns based on triggered emotions, 3% of the facts & ignoring the other 97% of the story is a permanent stain on US history,” he added. “Good work”:

Congrats to the professors who won the Dems’ nationwide talent search for the most elitist, unhinged anti-Trump professors in America. These meltdowns based on triggered emotions, 3% of the facts & ignoring the other 97% of the story is a permanent stain on US history. Good work. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) December 4, 2019

“Just what we need: three liberal law school professors lecturing the American people,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said. “Shocking that these witnesses—called in by @RepJerryNadler —think President Trump should be impeached”:

Just what we need: three liberal law school professors lecturing the American people. Shocking that these witnesses—called in by @RepJerryNadler—think President Trump should be impeached. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 4, 2019

“Democrats still don’t get it—they are pushing ahead with impeachment based on opinions from liberal law professors from coastal universities,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wrote.

“This is the reason that Donald Trump won in 2016, and it’s the reason he will win again in 2020,” he added:

Democrats still don’t get it—they are pushing ahead with impeachment based on opinions from liberal law professors from coastal universities. This is the reason that Donald Trump won in 2016, and it’s the reason he will win again in 2020. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 4, 2019

“Democrats are holding a national T.V. hearing to ask three liberal law professors why President Trump should be impeached,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) observed. “Really something”:

Democrats are holding a national T.V. hearing to ask three liberal law professors why President Trump should be impeached. Really something. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 4, 2019

By my count, Prof. Jonathan Turley (who voted against Trump, but opposes impeachment) got 1 question from Democrats in an hour, and they cut him off during his answer Democrats used virtually all their time to let 3 liberal law professors opine on why Trump should be impeached — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 4, 2019

“The impeachment circus continues today with Ringleader Nadler and his ensemble of biased, anti-Trump law professors,” Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) wrote. “Meanwhile, @POTUS is overseas strengthening relationships with our allies and standing up for American foreign policy goals.”

“What a contrast!” he exclaimed:

The impeachment circus continues today with Ringleader Nadler and his ensemble of biased, anti-Trump law professors. Meanwhile, @POTUS is overseas strengthening relationships with our allies and standing up for American foreign policy goals. What a contrast! — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) December 4, 2019

More:

Meet Noah Feldman, House Democrats first partisan witness. Look at the date of this tweet. He has been trying to get @realDonaldTrump impeached since 46 days into his presidency. His reason? Trump criticized President Obama. This is a sham impeachment with sham witnesses. https://t.co/F9sMjQFBn5 — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) December 4, 2019

The next witness, Karlan, has donated thousands to Democrats and was on Hillary Clinton’s list for a potential Supreme Court nomination. So she certainly has no vendetta against @realDonaldTrump. These witnesses are as serious as House Democrats impeachment case: not at all. — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) December 4, 2019

Today’s hearing is all about asking liberal law professors who clearly oppose President @realDonaldTrump their thoughts on impeachment. This is a serious constitutional matter, not a law school debate. pic.twitter.com/fn9PTP8XkQ — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) December 4, 2019

Our first witness, a Democrat, has been talking about impeaching President @realDonaldTrump since 2017. https://t.co/JXipJvDLCt — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) December 4, 2019

Today, the Judiciary Committee will take center stage as Democrats try and use lawyers to lecture the American people on impeachment. The American people know this is a sham process – this is a deranged attempt by Democrats to further their own political ambitions. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 4, 2019

– Described as a “star of the liberal legal world.”

– Critic of President Trump before he even took office

– Considered by President Obama for SCOTUS nomination. Seems like a completely unbiased witness, @RepJerryNadler. https://t.co/Dcjc1V8cIp — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 4, 2019

.@RepJerryNadler‘s “witnesses” have even less first-hand knowledge than @RepAdamSchiff‘s “witnesses.” We didn’t think that was possible, but here we are. Total sham! https://t.co/iIoCBEAWjl — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 4, 2019

Angry liberal professor Pam Karlan was clearly TRIGGERED by having to listen to a Republican speak!#JerryRigged #SchiffShow #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/SwE3bWZ8es — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 4, 2019

Second Democrat impeachment witness is just as biased as the first! Liberal professor Pamela Karlan: ❌ 2016: began discussing @realDonaldTrump impeachment (long before Ukraine call!) ❌ 2017: said election could be “illegitimate because it was stolen by the Russians.” — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 4, 2019

If Schiff’s hearings couldn’t increase support for impeachment, who honestly thinks this will? Last time I checked, anyone who wants to watch liberal professors criticize @realDonaldTrump can just flip on MSNBC. — Michael Ahrens (@michael_ahrens) December 4, 2019

Rather than calling in FACT witnesses for today’s hearing, Democrats called in a group of liberal professors to discuss the impeachment process. Democrats keep WASTING taxpayer dollars on this impeachment charade, when the PROOF shows President Trump did nothing wrong. — GOP (@GOP) December 4, 2019

I don’t know about you, but I definitely think hearing the opinions of liberal professors is going to change a lot of minds about impeachment. Game changer. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 4, 2019