Some conservatives have expressed concerns about Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s

pick to replace outgoing Senator Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), but Kelly Loeffler, the woman Kemp tapped Wednesday for the post, says that she stands with President Donald Trump and his agenda.

In the

introductory remarks she gave after being formally appointed to the seat by Kemp on Wednesday morning, Loeffler staked out conservative stances on a variety of issues from immigration to abortion.

So here’s what folks are going to find out about me: I’m a lifelong conservative, pro-second amendment, pro-Trump, pro-military and pro-wall. I make no apologies for my conservative values and I look forward to supporting President Trump’s conservative judges. I am strongly pro-life — the abortion-on-demand agenda is immoral. In the Senate I look forward to supporting S.160 — Senator Lindsey Graham’s 20-week abortion ban. And when it comes to protecting innocent life, I look to God because every life is a blessing.



Georgia Gov. appoints Kelly Loeffler to US Senate | Full press conference



www.youtube.com



Kemp’s decision to appoint Loeffler — a businesswoman who has never held public office before — has generated concern among some on the right who have questioned her alleged conservative bona fides. Specifically, critics have pointed to such things as past political donations to Democrats, her position on the board of a hospital that provides abortions, and her lack of financial support for President Trump’s 2016 campaign in contrast to the money she put behind 2012 GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney. In a late-November meeting with the president, Kemp reportedly had a difficult time selling Trump on Loeffler.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) — a staunch Trump defender in the House of Representatives — went so far as to

say that Kemp had set a “funeral time & location for his political career” when he released details of Wednesday’s Loeffler announcement. Prior to that, a Kemp adviser replied to Gaetz’s other criticisms on the matter by tweeting “We don’t know you and we don’t care what you think.”

In a

post at The Resurgent on Monday, conservative commentator Erick Erikson went to bat for Loeffler writing, “Brian Kemp understands he cannot send a pro-choice moderate or liberal to the United States Senate.”

“This is one of those times to have a leap of faith with a trusted ally [Kemp] and perhaps give her a chance,” Erickson continued.

In her Wednesday remarks, Loeffler addressed the concerns about her level o conservatism head-on, saying, “I know I have a lot of work to do to earn the trust and support of my fellow Georgians,” and introducing herself as “a devoted wife, a proud patriot and a devout Christian.

“No one will fight harder for our state, for our nation, for our president and for our conservative values,” Loeffler added later, “because here’s the thing: Contrary to what you might see in the media, not every strong American woman is a liberal, many of us are conservatives and proud of it.”