Tuesday a grand jury in Washington, DC indicted a major Clinton donor named Ahmad “Andy” Khawaja. Khawaja was part of a scheme to funnel millions through the online payment company he owned to Clinton and groups associated with her campaign. They money actually came from another man, George Nader, who later became a cooperating witness with the Mueller investigation. From the DOJ press release:

According to the indictment, from March 2016 through January 2017, Khawaja conspired with Nader to conceal the source of more than $3.5 million in campaign contributions, directed to political committees associated with a candidate for President of the United States in the 2016 election. By design, these contributions appeared to be in the names of Khawaja, his wife, and his company. In reality, they allegedly were funded by Nader. Khawaja and Nader allegedly made these contributions in an effort to gain influence with high-level political figures, including the candidate. As Khawaja and Nader arranged these payments, Nader allegedly reported to an official from a foreign government about his efforts to gain influence.

The candidate in question isn’t named in the press release but the indictment indicates the candidate was female. Khawaja hosted a fundraiser for Clinton in August of 2016. However, once Trump won the election, Khawaja quickly began making major donations to Republicans:

The Lebanese-born Khawaja gave more than $4 million to Clinton’s failed presidential campaign and other Democrats, then began extending his largesse to Republicans after a lunch with Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy two weeks after Trump clinched the presidency. Within days of that lunch, Khawaja met Trump at a $5,000-per-person transition fundraiser in Manhattan. Soon after he contributed $1 million to his inaugural committee, eventually earning himself a photo with the president inside the Oval Office.

As for Nader, he is currently in jail on charges of possessing child pornography. In exchange for cooperating with Mueller’s investigation, Nader was given partial immunity on those charges. Nader claimed that Erik Prince set up a meeting in the Seychelles to create a back channel between the Trump administration and Russia just before Trump’s inauguration. As Ed argued in June when Nader’s child porn arrest became public, the setting up of a back channel with Russia in 2017 arguably undercuts the collusion narrative Democrats were pushing at the time. You don’t need to establish a back channel if you’re already colluding with someone.

Of course collusion is really a thing of the past at this point, as is Hillary Clinton, but there are still a few shoes dropping with connections to her 2016 campaign.