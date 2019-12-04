Democrats Stack Judiciary Impeachment Hearing With Anti-Trump Lawyers

Jerry Nadler Claims The Facts On Trump Impeachment Are ‘Undisputed’

Mental Health Professionals Urge House Committee To Consider Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Mental State

FACT CHECK: Is Donald Trump The Only President Since George Washington To Donate His Salary?

Democrats Are Feeling The Heat On Impeachment

Schiff Obtained Private Phone Records For Impeachment Report

Impeachment Witness Pamela Karlan Says She’s ‘Insulted’ By Doug Collins’ Comments On ‘Facts’ During Hearing

Fight Breaks Out Between Protesters And Trump Supporters

Jim Harbaugh Favored To Be The Next Coach Of The Carolina Panthers

Adam Sandler Opens Up About Being Fired From ‘Saturday Night Live’

Willie Nelson Announces Decision To Quit Smoking Marijuana

Tucker Carlson Does Segment On ‘Vicious’ Paul Singer, Sen. Ben Sasse Over Closure Of Nebraska Company Cabela’s

Trump Suggests ‘Payment Plan’ For Trudeau Who Is ‘Slightly Delinquent’ On Defense Spending

Researchers Turn To Answering Mankind’s Most Burning Question: What Makes The Perfect Boob?

GUILFOYLE: Hong Kong Is Critical To US Effort To Secure A Trade Deal With China

As Colleges Move To Do Away With The SAT In The Name Of Diversity, Detroit High School Valedictorian Struggles With Low-Level Math

Devin Nunes Denies Meeting Ex-Ukrainian Prosecutor In Lawsuit Against CNN

Kamala Harris Puts Her Campaign Out Of Our Misery

Chicago Police, Courts And Protective Services Ignored Warnings Before Death Of 2-Year-Old Child

How The FBI Risked Exposing Sensitive Russia Probe Details During Meeting With Christopher Steele

Top Historians Slam NYT ‘1619 Project’ As It Infiltrates Public School Curriculum