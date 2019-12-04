Howard Stern, the former shock jock, is one of the best interviewers around. Because of his open format on Sirius/XM, he often has an hour or more to probe his guests, and he always “goes there.”

That just what Stern did on Wednesday when twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton came in to the studio. Stern had been trying for years to get the former New York senator to drop by his Manhattan studio, to no avail.

It didn’t take long for Stern to go there.

When Clinton was discussing her early life and her relationship with Bill Clinton, she said she had to end a relationship with another man in order to date the man who would become her husband.

“He was a good guy … he was so handsome, really handsome, he looked like a Greek god … he was very attractive,” she said.

Then she added: “Well, contrary to what you might hear, I actually like men.”

Stern pounced. “Raise your right hand, you’ve never had a lesbian affair.”

“Never, never, never!” Clinton laughed. “Never even been tempted.”

Clinton said she was “pretty popular” in college and “dated a lot of different people, and I liked a lot of them.”

“Boys were not my problem,” she said.

She also suffered one of her famous coughing fits. Just a few minutes into the interview, Clinton started coughing. A couple times, Clinton pushed the “cough button,” but could still be heard coughing in the background.

“I feel like I need to give you a cough drop or something,” Stern said.

“I’ve got one,” she said.

As she continued hacking away, Stern said, “You OK?”

Stern said her numerous coughing spells on the campaign trail in 2016 led people to “speculate about her health.”

“I was dying,” Clinton said, still coughing. “I’m OK. I thought I would come on and cough some more.”

At another part of the interview — in which she endlessly bashes the man who beat her badly in 2016 — Stern asks if she has ever done therapy.

“No, I’ve never tried it,” she said.

Stern, as he does, persisted.

“I can’t imagine after the election that you didn’t say, ‘I need someone to talk to.’”

“Well, I did,” Clinton said, then stammered, adding, “I talked — well, no, no. I, We did have — I’ve done counseling. It wasn’t intensive therapy.”

Asked if it was psychotherapy or conducted by an M.D., Clinton said no, it was a “psychologist.”

Clinton then said the counseling occurred in the late 1990s “when there was lots going on in my life, as you remember.”

