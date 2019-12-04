Two-time loser Hillary Clinton suffered another one of her famous coughing spells in an Wednesday interview with Sirius/XM radio talk show host Howard Stern.

Just a few minutes into the interview, Clinton started coughing. A couple times, Clinton pushed the “cough button,” but could still be heard coughing in the background.

“I feel like I need to give you a cough drop or something,” Stern said.

“I’ve got one,” she said.

As she continued hacking away, Stern said, “You OK?”

Stern said her numerous coughing spells on the campaign trail in 2016 led people to “speculate about her health.”

“I was dying,” Clinton said, still coughing. “I’m OK. I thought I would come on and cough some more.”

At another part of the interview — in which she endlessly bashes the man who beat her badly in 2016 — Stern asks if she has ever done therapy.

“No, I’ve never tried it,” she said.

Stern, as he does, persisted.

“I can’t imagine after the election that you didn’t say, ‘I need someone to talk to.’”

“Well, I did,” Clinton said, then stammered, adding, “I talked — well, no, no. I, We did have — I’ve done counseling. It wasn’t intensive therapy.”

Asked if it was psychotherapy or conducted by an M.D., Clinton said no, it was a “psychologist.”

Clinton then said the counseling occurred in the late 1990s “when there was lots going on in my life, as you remember.”

The post Hillary Clinton Suffers Another Coughing Spell On Howard Stern Show, Admits She’s Done Counseling appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.