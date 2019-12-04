Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton suffered a lengthy coughing spell Tuesday in an interview with Sirius/XM radio talk show host Howard Stern.

After discussing the 2020 campaign race, and the difficulties of social media, Clinton started coughing as Stern continued speaking.

As she continued coughing, Stern paused and said, “I feel like I need to give you a cough drop or something … you OK?”

“I got one,” Clinton croaked.

Stern recalled her coughing was also the subject of speculation during the campaign, leading people to “speculate about her health.”

“I was dying,” Clinton said in a sarcastic raspy voice as she kept coughing. “I thought I would come on and cough some more.”

The coughing spell lasted about three minutes, as she continued the interview.