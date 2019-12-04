Hillary Clinton says she offered to help President Donald Trump’s presidency after her 2016 election loss, but her opponent was so “shocked” he had won, he was speechless.

“I said to myself, I said to everybody who talked to me about it: ‘Look, I hope he’s going to be a better president than I think he will be; I’m worried about it, but I’m going to do everything I can, as I told him when I called him that terrible night,'” Clinton told Howard Stern on his satellite radio show Wednesday.

“I said, ‘Look, Donald, I want you to be a good president; I will do whatever I can to help you.'”

When pressed on what Trump said to the offer of her help, Clinton claimed the president-elect was too “shocked” about actually winning to consider her offer.

“He was so shocked, he could barely talk,” Clinton told the “Howard Stern Show” about her late election-night concession and congratulatory call. “He was more shocked than me, I think. Yeah, he was shocked.”

Clinton said she did not even consider writing a concession speech because she was so sure she would win.

“Obviously I was crushed, I was disappointed, and I was really surprised, because I couldn’t figure out what had happened,” she told Stern.