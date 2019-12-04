Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been making the rounds over the last few months selling various books she’s co-written and teasing a third presidential run, to the consternation of many of her fellow Democrats. The twice-failed candidate’s media tour landed her this week on famous talk radio host Howard Stern’s Sirius/XM program, where she was asked to go on the record about the decades-old rumors about her “lesbian affairs.”

The exchange, pointed out by Breitbart Wednesday, occurred during Stern and Clinton’s discussion about how she first began to date her future philandering husband, former President Bill Clinton. Hillary told Stern she had to break off another relationship in order to date Bill and made sure to underscore just how “very attractive” that boyfriend was.

The boyfriend she dumped for Bill was “a good guy” and “so handsome, really handsome,” like “a Greek god,” said Clinton.

She then dropped the comment that gave Stern his chance to go there on the lesbian rumors.

“Well, contrary to what you might hear, I actually like men,” said Hillary.

“Raise your right hand,” said Stern. “You’ve never had a lesbian affair.”

“Never, never, never!” said Clinton, laughing. “Never even been tempted.”

“I dated a lot of different people, and I liked a lot of them,” Hillary added, making clear that those “people” only included males. “I was pretty popular. I was ok popular … boys were not my problem.”

Along with her continued teasing of yet another presidential run, given legs by flagging poll numbers and a fumbling campaign by frontrunner Joe Biden, Clinton and her husband have made headlines of late for some problematic connections.

On Tuesday, George Nader — a convicted pedophile who served as a witness to special counsel Robert Mueller’s “Russia collusion” investigation because of his alleged contact with Trump advisers — was indicted by the Justice Department “on campaign finance charges for allegedly using straw donors to conceal contributions to Trump’s 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton,” Politico reported Tuesday.

“Nader embarked on the scheme in a bid to gain influence in Clinton’s circle while reporting to a foreign official, according to the Justice Department,” the outlet reports. “Among his alleged co-conspirators is Ahmad ‘Andy’ Khawaja, the CEO of a payments processing company, according to the Justice Department news release announcing the unsealing of the indictment, which was made by a grand jury in the District of Columbia. Nader conspired with Khawaja to secretly fund $3.5 million in donations that were made in the name of Khawaja, his wife and his firm, Allied Wallet Inc., according to the indictment.”

“Khawaja co-hosted an August 2016 fundraiser for Clinton alongside the likes of Univision owner Haim Saban, basketball legend Magic Johnson and movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg,” Politico explains. “Khawaja conspired with six others to conceal his excessive contributions, according to the indictment. Campaign finance records show that the others, who were also indicted, donated to Clinton and to various Democratic committees.”

The indictment was handed down on the same day that the The Daily Mail detailed new claims about the alleged connections between the Clintons and another convicted pedophile: recently deceased accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“Bill and Hillary Clinton stayed at Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious ‘baby-making ranch’ almost every year after they left the White House, according to the disgraced financier’s estate manager,” the outlet reports. “The former president was Epstein’s closest ‘celebrity mate’ and the Clintons, along with daughter Chelsea, visited Zorro Ranch ‘a whole bunch of times’, a former contractor who ran the IT system at the property told DailyMailTV in an exclusive interview.”